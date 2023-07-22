KeyCorp Boosts Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $61.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

BSY has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSY opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,868 shares of company stock worth $9,418,870. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,616.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,222,000 after buying an additional 635,723 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

