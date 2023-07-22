Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of KRC opened at $33.75 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $55.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

