Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.18.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.04 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.69.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

