KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after acquiring an additional 280,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,872,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,941.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,941.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

NYSE:KREF opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $883.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 356.67 and a quick ratio of 356.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -260.61%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

