Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Increased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $62,425,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $62,413,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.