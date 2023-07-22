Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.32 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 29.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 31,709 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 64.5% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

