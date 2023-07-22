Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average of $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

