Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Insider Activity

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is -438.89%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

