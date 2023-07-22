Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.21

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $581.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,985,742 shares in the company, valued at $69,179,642.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,985,742 shares in the company, valued at $69,179,642.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $87,083.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,437,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,276,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 271,667 shares of company stock worth $6,019,936 over the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 129.3% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 688,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 15.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,395 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 42.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.