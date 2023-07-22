Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of LESL opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

