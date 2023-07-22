Leverty Financial Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leverty Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

