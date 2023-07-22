LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $141.91

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.91 and last traded at $138.38, with a volume of 6851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

LGI Homes Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 213.9% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 117,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 79,974 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 80.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

