Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

