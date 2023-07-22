Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $389,375,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,741,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Light & Wonder Price Performance
Shares of LNW opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.74. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $71.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Light & Wonder
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.