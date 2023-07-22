Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $389,375,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,741,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Light & Wonder Price Performance

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNW opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.74. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $71.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Stories

