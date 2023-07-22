Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.9 %

LNC opened at $27.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

