Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 75 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Novanta by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after buying an additional 517,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $46,718,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Novanta by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after buying an additional 206,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $175.62 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.02 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NOVT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

