Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 10,336 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $325,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 86,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10,446.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 487,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.2 %

MDU stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

