Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Insider Activity

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $706,729.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $42.23 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

