Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 25,224 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.66.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 3,547.02%.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

