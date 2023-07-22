Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,644,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,491,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $132,619,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

