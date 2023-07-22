Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $279,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK opened at $90.83 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.