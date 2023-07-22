Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $301,000 in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT opened at $77.75 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $83.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

