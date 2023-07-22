Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $309,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Pentair by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $66.34 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

