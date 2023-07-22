Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $260,000 Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $19.11 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,004.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,837,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

