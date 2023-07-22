Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RLI by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of RLI by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 771,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 179,808 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

RLI Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RLI opened at $138.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.19. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

