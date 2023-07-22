Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPNS. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile



Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

