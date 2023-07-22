Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Baidu by 2,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baidu Stock Performance
Shares of BIDU opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.