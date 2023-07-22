Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,206,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after purchasing an additional 206,550 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,679,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

