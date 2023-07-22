Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,626 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

ASTL stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $741.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $500.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.