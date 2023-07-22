Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 453 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Saia by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Saia by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $402.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.53. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.70 and a 52-week high of $411.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.97.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.65.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

