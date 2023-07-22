Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 12,917 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

