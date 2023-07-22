Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $208.31

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $208.31 and last traded at $206.95, with a volume of 12180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.85.

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.24.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

