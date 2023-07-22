Mark Daniel Mouadeb Sells 903 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Daniel Mouadeb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.15.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.