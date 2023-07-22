Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $200,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Matador Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $22,866,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.