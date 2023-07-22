Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 287,003 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $17,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Materialise by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Materialise by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 399.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.87 million, a PE ratio of 284.33 and a beta of 0.76. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.65 million during the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

