McBroom & Associates LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.9% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.15.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

