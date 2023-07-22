MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.90

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$23.90 and last traded at C$23.64, with a volume of 143182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.32. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.0747331 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

