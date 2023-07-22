MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 34.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 103,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on MeiraGTx from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

MeiraGTx Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,347,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $24,999,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,281,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,866,342.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $7.19 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.34.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MeiraGTx Profile

(Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.