Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 385.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

MTH opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

