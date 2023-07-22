MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.