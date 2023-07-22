Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total transaction of $1,568,921.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,015,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,489,643.16.

On Friday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,501,510.20.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $1,437,889.68.

On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $1,417,122.36.

On Friday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $1,403,359.89.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,380,037.86.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $1,455,195.78.

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $1,469,205.48.

On Monday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,438,713.78.

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $174.42 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average of $161.58.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

