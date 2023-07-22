Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s 2nd Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,909 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,356,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,256,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,449 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.15.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.58. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

