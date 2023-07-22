Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,909 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $4,129,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,356,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,256,008,000 after buying an additional 1,212,449 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.15.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.