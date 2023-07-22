Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,704 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 817,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $235,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,909 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Down 0.9 %

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.15.

MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

