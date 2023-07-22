Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.15.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.58. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

