Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,991 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.1% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $166,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.15.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $343.77 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

