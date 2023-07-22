Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.15.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $343.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.58. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.