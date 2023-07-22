Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $232.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $343.77 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.58.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 42,271 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 24,184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

