Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,830,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,593,060.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $163,600.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $143,800.00.

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $8.90 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -890.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

