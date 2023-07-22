Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.20

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.20 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 129189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.20 ($1.35).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,465.71, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mitie Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

In related news, insider Salma Shah purchased 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.35 ($2,606.37). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,359 shares of company stock worth $229,273. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Stories

